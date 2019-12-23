No grounds for charges after teen breaks ankle jumping from moving OPP cruiser in Kenora: SIU

The province's civilian police watchdog has cleared officers in Kenora, Ont. of criminal charges after a 17-year-old female was injured while attempting to exit a moving police cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit had invoked their mandate after the June 2019 incident but found no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the officers involved.

Provincial police in Kenora, Ont. had picked up the teen for public intoxication, according to the investigation report. The female was in the back of a cruiser, behind the driver.

The female, reaching through the bars of the open window to open the door from the outside, exited the vehicle. The officer driving the cruiser applied the brakes after hearing the door open and the female fell to the ground.

The teen, who complained of foot pain, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"In the final analysis, while it would appear the (subject officer) shares in some of the responsibility for the injury to the Complainant, I am unable to reasonably conclude on balance that his conduct was so wanting as to transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law," interim director Joseph Martino wrote in the investigation report.