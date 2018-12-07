Kenora OPP warn of credit and debit card fraud and phone scams

Ontario Provincial Police are warning people about an increase in residents falling victim to fraud in the Kenora, Ont., area.

Police have received several calls regarding a couple in Kenora who follow patrons through checkouts at local businesses to obtain PIN numbers, OPP said in a news release issued Thursday.

The people are then approached in the parking lot and distracted while the fraudsters take debit or credit cards from the victims' wallets. Money is later withdrawn from their accounts.

The man is described as being tall with dark hair, a dark complexion and an accent.

Phone fraud

OPP say they have also received a number of calls regarding phone fraud.

They are offering the following tips to avoid become a victim of scams:

Do not give money in order to collect a prize.

Do not give out personal information, such as a social insurance number or date of birth.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Be cautious if the caller asks for cash, gift cards or a money order.

Do not get caught up in time constraints. If the caller tells you the offer is time sensitive and pressures you to make a decision, it is probably not a legitimate deal.

If you receive a call for a charity, ask for and check the charity's registration number online or call the Canada Revenue Agency toll free at 1-800-495-8501. Also, be aware of anyone who thanks you for a pledge you haven't made.

Be cautious if you receive any e-mails falsely claiming to be from an established legitimate organization such as a financial institution, business or government agency. The e-mail may request or direct the consumer to visit a certain website to update or provide personal and/or financial information and passwords. It is really a malicious attempt to collect customer information for the purpose of committing frauds. Do not allow anyone to access your computer unless you contacted the company.

Police are urging anyone who suspects fraud or knows someone who has been a victim of fraud to contact the Kenora OPP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca or 1-888-495-8501.

Kenora OPP are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).