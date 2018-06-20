Kenora OPP renew call for help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they're still searching for James Fleury-Wolke, and are again asking for the public's help to find the 15-year-old.

Fleury-Wolke was last seen the area of Valley Drive on Sunday, June 10, according to media releases issued by the OPP. The teen is from Kenora.

He's described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 142 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and a burgundy ball cap. Police said they don't have other descriptive information.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kenora OPP.