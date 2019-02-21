Kenora OPP investigating fatal fire on Lake of the Woods Monday afternoon
Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Marine and Trails Unit (MTU) and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating a fire on Lake of the Woods. A single deceased male was located inside the structure.
One man was found dead after cottage fire on Kendal Inlet Road
On Monday, February 18, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m, the Kenora OPP were advised of a structure on fire on Kendal Inlet Road, Lake of the Woods. Police arrived on the scene along with the McKenzie Clearwater Fire Department and observed a cottage fully engulfed in flames.
The Fire Marshall will be attending the scene to investigate. The investigation is continuing.
The name of the deceased will be released pending next of kin notification.