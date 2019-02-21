Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Marine and Trails Unit (MTU) and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating a fire on Lake of the Woods that claimed a man's life.

On Monday, February 18, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m, the Kenora OPP were advised of a structure on fire on Kendal Inlet Road, Lake of the Woods. Police arrived on the scene along with the McKenzie Clearwater Fire Department and observed a cottage fully engulfed in flames.

The Fire Marshall will be attending the scene to investigate. The investigation is continuing.

A single deceased male was located inside the structure.

The name of the deceased will be released pending next of kin notification.