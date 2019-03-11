Kenora OPP seize cocaine with street value of about $448K

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora have arrested a 44-year-old man from Calgary after officers found over 4000 grams of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said at approximately 4 p.m. on April 9, they conducted a traffic stop on a westbound vehicle for a highway traffic act violation on Highway 17A.

During the investigation, police said they arrested the man and conducted a search of his vehicle when they located approximately 4,480 grams of cocaine, which has a street value of approximately $448,000.

Police said a 44-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora of Wednesday to answer to the charges.