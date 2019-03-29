What a municipal podcast will mean for Kenora, Ont., residents and the media landscape

The City of Kenora, Ont., says a new podcast that's set to launch in the summer of 2021 is another tool to get important information out to the public — an idea being met with caution by a communications expert.

Last week, councillors approved just over $22,000 in spending to create the audio series. It will focus on city business and activities while promoting local economic development and tourism, according to the city's manager of administration and the city clerk.

"This is another tool that will be great for the public … and maybe some of the negativity that has surrounded that, they don't understand what a podcast does or the information that you can learn if you choose to listen to a podcast," Heather Pihulak, also the city's communications lead, said in an interview with CBC Thunder Bay.

Kenora's chief administrative officer, Kyle Attanasio, brought the idea to the table in October 2020 when he started in the job.

The format for the new podcast will allow the city, which is about 480 kilometres from Thunder Bay, to communicate in its own 'style and way.' (kenora.ca)

Pihulak said Kenora is still in the beginning phase of planning the project, but the format will likely be "conversational" in nature, allowing the city to communicate in its own "style and way."

"If we don't communicate our messaging, people will continue to wonder or create stories that maybe aren't exactly true because they don't have the information. The podcast will give us that opportunity, more than just a one line or a small social media post, to provide more details on information that's coming out of the city."

The City of Kenora is working with a Winnipeg-based contractor, who's also a producer with CBC News, to get the podcast up and running. Pihulak said once it's established, internal staff will take over the project.

Municipal podcasts called trendy

Pihulak said while the podcast will be a different way to communicate with residents, the city will continue to utilize every "stream" of media. She said it's not the city's intent to change the way it interacts with local media organizations.

Kenora isn't the first municipality to add a podcast to its communications arsenal, said Christopher Waddell, a professor emeritus at Carleton University's journalism school in Ottawa.

Trend of organizations creating platforms that "present as news" is growing across Canada, he said in an interview with CBC News.

"News organizations are no longer the gatekeepers. The internet means anyone can contribute anything to anybody and as we've seen, that both opens up some tremendous opportunities to find out lots of things. But it also opens up lots of opportunities for everyone from fraudsters, to people creating manufacturing news, to distorting things."

He said he sees no problem with communities creating a podcast, but the challenge is ensuring the public doesn't become "confused" into thinking promotion or public relations is news or can replace journalism.

Christopher Waddell, a journalism professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, warns about municipal podcasts and other forms of non-mainstream-media information being presented as news. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I don't think it should change anything that the [local] journalists do in the way of approaching municipal stories," said Waddell. "They should continue to ask questions, they should continue to seek the information that may lay behind the surface to find out about things."

With the nature of podcasts traditionally being long form, Waddell said it will be interesting to see what kind of audience municipal podcasts drum up.

Often, people looking for city information need quick or shareable facts, he said, adding that news organizations could end up being the main consumers of such formats.

"So that will be interesting to watch to see what actually happens and whether the news organizations resort to taking podcast material."