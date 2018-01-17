'We can't just be reactive' Kenora social services board pushes for more affordable housing

Kenora's homeless shelter has been closed for just over one week. Henry Wall is the chief administrative officer of the Kenora District Services Board. 9:38

The head of the Kenora District Services Board says they used a recent trip to a large conference in southern Ontario with provincial officials to call attention to the social issues the northwestern Ontario city is facing, including a lack of affordable housing.

"Our hope is that people start paying attention to this and looking at what is happening in Kenora," Henry Wall told CBC's Superior Morning. "We can't just be reactive as community and government organizations and that we have to start planning ahead and be ready for what is coming."

The city, located about 500 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, is in the midst of a month-and-a-half shutdown of its emergency shelter and social services hub so the district services board, which funds the hub, can do renovations it says are necessary, as well as evaluate the hub's and the shelter's programming and overall safety.

Wall said the city has seen a dramatic rise in methamphetamine use; additionally, a lack of affordable housing remains "at the root" of many issues.

"We need more housing."

Wall said a pair of projects are in the works: a new 28-unit building which is being spearheaded by the Kenora District Services Board as well as a 30-unit build in partnership with Ontaro Aboriginal Housing Services. He said the board works with partners in the community, as well as the provincial government, on access-to-housing issues.

"If we could have more homes for people, we wouldn't have as many individuals who are homeless as we do in our communities," Wall said.

On Tuesday, the services board issued an update on the measures it says are underway to help the people displaced by the shelter's closure. Officials said The Kenora Fellowship Centre, Jubilee Church and the Ne-Chee Friendship Centre are all working to provide food; additionally, a number of agencies are making drinking water available.

The friendship centre is also providing basic necessities through street patrols, the board said; Ne-Chee and Jubilee Church are also opening up what space they have for overnight shelter, although some patrons of the emergency shelter remain on the streets.

The Kenora District Services Board said it is funding these initiatives as well as laundry service.

Social services officials said they continue to meet weekly while the emergency shelter and service hub are closed.

More long-term solutions are needed, however, Wall said — and quickly.

They "can't come soon enough."