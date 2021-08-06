OPP charge 35-year-old with 2nd degree murder in Kenora death

The death of a 62-year-old in Kenora last week is now considered a homicide.

Provincial police said 35-year-old Paul Leroux was arrested on Thursday in the northwestern Ontario city and charged with second-degree murder.

Police responded to a residence on Mikado Avenue on the afternoon of July 30, where the victim, who has been identified as Christine Wright, was found dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Leroux is scheduled to appear in bail court on Friday.