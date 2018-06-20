A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 77-year-old Fort Frances woman earlier this year, OPP said Wednesday.

The charge against Trenton Richardson stem from the death of Brenda Richardson, whose body was found at a residence in the 800 block of Railway Street in Kenora on Feb. 26.

Trenton Richardson, who OPP said is a former resident of Kenora, was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm. That charge is still active, OPP said Wednesday.

The second-degree murder charge was added Tuesday.

Trenton Richardson remained in custody Wednesday, pending a court appearance, OPP said.

A post-mortem examination of Brenda Richardson took place March 1 in Toronto.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.