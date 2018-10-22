Dan Reynard elected as mayor of Kenora, Ont.

Dan Reynard has been elected as Kenora Ont.'s new mayor.

Reynard, who just completed his first term on council after working for the municipality for close to 30 years, won the city's top political job in a landslide over second time candidate Lydia Harlos. He won the seat with more than 4,700 votes, over 4,300 more than his competitor.

"It's exciting and humbling," Reynard told CBC News Monday night. "At the same time, I had really good reports coming in that I was going to do well, so to actually see the results, I'm feeling really good about where we are and where we're going."

Reynard takes over from longtime mayor Dave Canfield in the northwestern Ontario city. He said that housing remains a top priority for the city.

"It doesn't matter what level you're at, whether you're at subsidized housing, affordable housing, senior's housing, we're just at a premium," he said. "In order for our community to grow, we need to address that issue."

Partnerships with organizations are key in managing this, he said, adding that ongoing work with the Kenora District Services Board is attempting to deal with the subsidized housing crunch.

Other challenges the new council will have to tackle include sewer and water rates and taxes, Reynard said.

"We have to balance, how do we provide the level of service expected without making it unaffordable and unattractive for more people to move into the community."

The councillors elected to serve Kenora from 2018 to 2022 are:

Andrew Poirier

Mort Goss

Sharon Smith

Kirsi Ralko

Rory McMillan

Chris Van Walleghem

Kenora had 14 candidates running for councillor positions.

"There's a lot of experience there," Reynard said of those who will be joining him around the Kenora council table.

"I think I bring a lot of common sense and leadership skills to the table."