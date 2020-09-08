Kenora Ont. MP named to Conservatives' new Opposition critics

Eric Melillo, Kenora riding MP, has been named the opposition critic for Northern Affairs and FedNor, Conservative party officials said Tuesday.

The list of who will sit on the Opposition front benches as the critics for the Liberal government ministries was made on Tuesday by the party's new leader, Erin O'Toole.

"Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau's corrupt Liberal government in the next election," O'Toole said in a news release.

Melillo endorsed O'Toole early in the Conservative leadership race, in part due to O'Toole's "strong support for northern economic development and Indigenous issues."

In an interview with CBC News, Melillo said he is "extremely pleased" to be taking on the position and said his main focus in the role will involve areas such as food security and improved infrastructure.

"My main focus is to build upon the bold vision that Erin O'Toole put forward in his northern platform, you know, advocating for improved infrastructure in the north, supporting economic opportunities and addressing food security and many other social issues that are coupled with high cost of goods in the north," said Melillo.

Melillo said his office has already been having conversations with the federal government about the FedNor program and how it can better support the north. He said his appointment to this position is a "great opportunity" to continue those conversations, especially amid the pandemic.

"I think the tourism industry is a big one, of course, for our region, and I think across the north and across Canada. So that's one area where we would like to see some more direct support go straight to a future development corporation and come to FedNor so that more seasonal industries have that access," he said.