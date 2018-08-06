Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP thank public for help after locating missing 17-year-old girl

Kenora OPP are thanking the public for their help after they have safely located the missing 17-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

Police said they safely located Latoya Assin in Kenora or Tuesday

Kenora OPP are thanking the public after they have safety located 17-year-old Latoya Assin. (File photo/CBC)

Latoya Assin was last seen on August 1 at 8:30 p.m. on Pirie Lane in Kenora.

About a week later, police asked the public for their help in locating her as they believed she was still in the Kenora area.

On Tuesday at around 5 p.m. police released a written statement saying that she had been safely located.

