Kenora OPP search for missing 15-year-old girl

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Michelle Tait was last seen in Kenora's downtown core on Sept. 29.

She's described as being five-foot-one with a medium build, short dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black and white shoes, and an oversized grey sweater. Tait was also carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about Tait's whereabouts is asked to contact Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.