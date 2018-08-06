Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP seek missing 17-year-old girl

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Latoya Assin was last seen on Wednesday

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's assistance in the search for 17-year-old Latoya Assin, who was last seen on Wednesday. (Kenora OPP/Supplied)

Latoya Assin was last seen on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Pire Lane in Kenora.

She's described as five feet, five inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair.

When last seen, Assin was wearing a black tank top and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Assin's whereabouts is asked to contact Kenora OPP at 807-548-8381 or 1-800-310-1122.

