OPP in Kenora search for 2 missing fishermen on Lake of the Woods in snow, high winds

The boat the men were in was last seen Tuesday near Fadden's Island

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a pair of fishermen. Their boat was last seen Tuesday near Fadden's Island in Lake of the Woods. (File Photo)

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora and Fort Frances are looking for two fishermen from the U.S. who failed to return to their resort on the south end of Lake of the Woods on Tuesday.

Their boat was last observed near Fadden's Island on Oct. 9, 2018, police stated in a written release Thursday.

Police, including the OPP Marine and Trails Unit (MTU), were dispatched on Wednesday, but have been unable to locate the men. Police are also using a helicopter in the search, a spokesperson said. Weather in the region has included a mix of snow, rain and high winds.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) is also assisting in the search.

OPP search for 16' Alumamarine boat

Police described one man as 43-years-old, six-feet-three-inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds, wearing camo overalls, a blue rain jacket, a red hoodie and brown boots.

The second male is said to be 75-years-old, wearing a camo snowsuit with green boots and an orange hat.

OPP said they are searching for a silver 16-foot Alumamarine boat with a 25 horsepower Yamaha motor, with two men onboard.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the missing men to immediately contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534.

