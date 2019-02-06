'Tampered' fire hydrants in Kenora prompts search for suspects, says OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are looking for suspects after "several fire hydrants were tampered with throughout the city on Saturday and Sunday," police stated in a written release Wednesday.

Police said fire hydrants had been opened in the areas of Transmitter Road, Minnesota Road and Beach Road.

It is a criminal offence to cause any damage to property and those responsible may face mischief charges as well as be held responsible for water damage to any properties, police stated in the release.

This act also puts lives in danger in the event there is a fire and there is no water to access, police said, noting it also creates hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians who may have to travel on roads or sidewalks where the excess water has frozen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenora OPP.