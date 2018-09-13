Kenora mayoral candidate focuses on 'housing shortage' to help make city grow

As the municipal election in northwestern Ontario draws nearer, residents in Kenora are preparing to welcome a new mayor this fall.

Incumbent Dave Canfield said he will not be seeking another term, which means there will be a new head of council after October's election.

Current city councillor, Dan Reynard is one of the candidates vying for the mayor's seat.

He said as a city councillor he has a good understanding and grasp of how the city works, including their strengths and their weaknesses.

Kenora will have a new mayor after municipal elections this fall. One of the candidates Dan Reynard talked with the CBC's Jeff Walters about his vision for his city. 4:38

"I love the community, I have a lot of passion for the community and I see a lot of positive things happening and there's a lot of opportunities down the way and I want to be a part of that," Reynard told CBC News.

With the potential for a new casino development as well as a new hospital, Reynard said the community needs to focus on addresses the housing shortage in Kenora.

"Right now housing is at a shortage. There aren't a lot of opportunities for seniors ... [and] its very difficult for people at lower incomes to find housing and even for young families — there just isn't a lot of housing opportunities," Reynard explained.

He said he would like to see an assisted living complex developed in the city in order to retain the senior citizens as well as provide more housing opportunities for newcomers and young families.

"Right now our First Nation healthcare and education is growing and they are always advertising for professional people," Reynard added.

"Where are they going to live?"

Lydia Harolos will also be running for the upcoming mayoral race in Kenora as she also ran for mayor in the 2014 election and received a total of 122 votes.

The municipal election takes place on October 22.