Why Kenora's Legion has sold its building – and what this means for the city's Friendship Centre

While it's a loss for one community organization in Kenora, Ont., it's a gain for another.

The Ne-Chee Friendship Centre purchased the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12's building last Friday for one million dollars.

A three-minute walk from its current location at 326 Second St. S., the additional space at 300 McClellan Avenue will allow the Friendship Centre to have greater capacity for programming and events.

The three-storey building – roughly 15,000 square feet – features an auditorium on the top floor which can hold about 350 people, said executive director Patti Fairfield. That's a big jump from the 80 people the Friendship Centre can currently accommodate.

"The first year that we were in our current location, I think we had like 90 people for our community Christmas dinner, but it was so tight and we couldn't move – and then staff couldn't sit and join people for the meal," Fairfield said.

"This is going to make all the difference in the world."

Bridging cultures together

The Friendship Centre offers more than a dozen social, cultural, economic and recreational services, which address challenges related to justice, health, education, employment, and overall quality of life for Indigenous people.

It's also an essential community hub in a city facing what some are calling an 'unstoppable' homeless and addiction crisis.

The newly-acquired building will host the Indigenous Student Success program – moving students out of the basement and into a main floor with windows, and the Urban Aboriginal Healthy Living program – where there will be more space for exercise equipment and classes. Fairfield will also move her own office there, she said.

The main draw of the Legion building, though, is the extra room for larger events. It will no longer have to rent space for its powwows, and won't have to worry about running over capacity for community meals.

Fairfield said she hopes this helps attract more people from different backgrounds to the centre's activities.

"It's building and bridging those gaps and having people share in the culture and learning and being at a powwow and seeing the regalia," she said. "It's really bridging cultures together – non-Indigenous, Indigenous people – and being able to share a meal, which is always so important."

In time, the Friendship Centre plans to tap into capital funding so it can give the building a facelift and take advantage of the green space by planting flowers and adding picnic tables, she added.

Legion membership, finances in decline

Fairfield admitted it's bittersweet to see the Legion let go of the reins at the historic space.

"It's [a] difficult time for the Legion as well because it's been around for so long," she said. "They just don't have the membership that they used to have, so trying to maintain a building so large is very difficult."

In a media release issued Tuesday, the Legion's president Jason Lava wrote about the organization's history of serving the community for decades. This includes making contributions to the Meals on Wheels program, hospital equipment, seniors, homes, youth programs, scholarships and bursaries.

A person fastens a poppy pin to a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Kingston, Ont., Nov. 11, 2022. The Kenora Royal Canadian Legion will continue serving the community but is leasing the clubroom from the Ne-Chee Friendship Centre as it searches for a new building. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

"The Legion has also been a place of friendship and support for veterans and their families, offering them assistance with pensions, benefits, advocacy, and referrals. As well as a place of honour and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Lava wrote.

The building on McClellan Avenue, built in 1908, has been the Legion's home since 1948. However, it became clear over the past year that it is no longer sustainable for the organization to keep it.

"With the decline of membership and patronage, as well as the rising costs of maintenance and utilities, the Legion faced financial difficulties in keeping the building. After much deliberation and consultation with the members, the Legion decided to sell the building in 2023," Lava wrote.

Members unanimously voted in favour of selling the building in May.

Lava said the Legion has a long relationship with the Friendship Centre, having provided space for several of the centre's events such as the Spring Feast and Indigenous Veterans Day.

"The building will serve great benefit to Ne-Chee," Lava wrote.

In return, the Friendship Centre has entered into an agreement with the Legion to lease the canteen space, also known as the club room, for up to two years while the Legion searches for a new base. It will also offer the auditorium for each Remembrance Day, free of charge.

"I'm glad that we were able to work together so well with both parties and I look forward to our continued partnership," said Fairfield.

Meanwhile, Lava said the Legion will continue to serve Kenora, and reminds members that darts and card leagues will resume in the club room this September, along with the annual phone blitz.