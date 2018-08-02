Stock cars to rip around Lake of the Woods Speedway on Sunday
Creation of racetrack in Kenora been in the works for four years
Anthony Leek grins ear to ear when he thinks about how far he's come in looking at a Google map to find a flat piece of land, to a full blown racetrack in Kenora, Ont.
The Lake of the Woods District Speedway will host its first major event on Sunday, August 5, as stock car races will be held at the track.
Currently, the track site is more or less just a track. There are some temporary stands, but Leek said the plan is to see where support lies for the track.
"Eventually, we're going to put in a concrete pad and get some funds for permanent stands that fit a couple thousand people, and more permanent structures wherever we can for concessions and so on."
Leek said some of the challenges in building the track were finding a flat piece of land. He said he poured over Google maps for a few years before finding a suitable piece of land that could fit a track, and would also not need major rock blasting or infilling.
He said another challenge is sourcing the material used to make the track. Leek said the clay used on the surface was difficult to find near Kenora.
"Really what we've done is just moved a lot of material around to shape it the way it looks, which is nice because it's easy to work with, it doesn't take a lot of complex things. You know, a few pieces of equipment, we ran with three pieces of equipment for a summer and that's it. It's not a lot that you're putting into it."
Leek said he wants to see the track become an economic driver for the community, bringing in tourists and race enthusiasts that may otherwise not stop in the area.
He said once the support of the community is fully behind him, he can then start to look at more improvements to the site.
