Lucas Brown says he's purposefully leaving "of the Woods" out of his company name, with the hope of expanding his clothing line, across the country.

Brown founded Lake Lids earlier this year, who has always wanted to have his own company.

"It honestly just dawned on me one day. I was walking through a mall and it just jumped into my head, like, 'Lake Lids. That's a catchy name, I should do something with that.'"

Brown started sourcing and assembling hats with the Lake Lids logo, and has also expanded into hoodies. He wants to have more sportswear and casual wear as he expands the business.

"This is eventually, one day, going to be a full blown apparel company, and hopefully it's going to be something you see, maybe not a household name, but a common name that you see across the country."

The support from Kenora, Brown said, has been overwhelming. He said it's neat to see somebody wearing a hat down the street with his logo on the front.

Kenora has other clothing brands, Brown said, but he hopes he can capitalize on the tourism market, and also on the fact that his brand name can travel nearly anywhere.

Plus, he added, everybody thinks the lake they live and play on is the best, so while he prefers Lake of the Woods, he didn't want to pigeon-hole his brand to only one market.

Brown said he hopes to grow the business, so it can become a full-time job. He also works in the construction industry.

"It's kind of a sense of pride and accomplishment that I was able to achieve that, and I was able to come up with a brand that people were able to get behind, and is popular, and has been as successful as it is."