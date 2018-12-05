Missing 16-year-old boy 'located safely by police,' says Kenora OPP
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, say a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week has been "located safely by police."
On Wednesday, OPP thanked the public for their help
OPP asked for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Neil Keesick after he was last seen on the evening of Monday, December 3.
On Wednesday, police said they have safely located the teen and are thanking the public for their help.