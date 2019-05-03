The head of the social services board in the Kenora, Ont., district says he's awaiting more information from the province about a proposed "justice centre" in the region but feels it has the potential to do a lot of good.

The four so-called justice centres were originally announced by the previous Liberal government in 2018; they were reaffirmed by the Ford government ahead of the tabling of the 2019 provincial budget as part of an announcement about combating gun and gang violence. One of the centres is slated for Kenora.

Two will be established in Toronto and the other in London.

The centre has the opportunity to "not just make our community safer but to ensure that we're not arresting and processing individuals through the justice system who need other supports," said Henry Wall, the chief administrative officer for the Kenora District Services Board.

"Whether it's addictions, whether it's with mental health or sometimes just housing and those are all really important components."

The province has said the justice centres will "move justice out of the traditional courtroom and into a community setting," by co-locating "justice facilities with prevention and intervention supports to hold individuals accountable while connecting them with services that address the root causes of crime."

Henry Wall is the CAO of the Kenora District Services Board. (KDSB.on.ca) How exactly that will work and what each facility will look like will largely be up to the communities themselves, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General, adding the planning will include police, health and social service providers, community groups, victims organizations, Indigenous leaders and businesses.

"What we do know is that, in particular, in the justice system in the Kenora region, that Indigenous people are significantly over-represented ... and that's a real promise that this has to really look at, what are the challenges, why is this?" Wall said.

"We're all in this," he continued. "The communities [are] engaged, community organizations are engaged but also ... the province is working with the leadership of First Nation communities."

Wall said combining the courtroom with other necessary supports can help people break the cycle of re-offending. The province has said that this type of model has proven effective in other jurisdictions.

The Kenora district has high rates of things like child and family poverty with relatively little available affordable housing, Wall said, which creates pressure on social services — and the legal system.

"When it's –30, –40 out, individuals are desperate and need somewhere to be warm," Wall said. "For many individuals, sometimes that alternative option is to commit a crime so they can actually go to jail."

A homeless count in 2018 identified about 400 people in the Kenora district's municipalities who didn't have a place to live, Wall said, with 18 per cent being incarcerated.