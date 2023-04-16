Kenora Justice Centre aims to bring social, cultural services together to support Indigenous youth

Just inside the Kenora Justice Centre, visitors are welcomed by a wall-sized mural filled with a kaleidoscope of colours representing the seven grandfather teachings common in Anishinaabe culture.

Down the hall are offices home to several social service agencies, adorned with artwork and positive affirmations.

Then, there's the courtroom. Outside is a cart filled with traditional Indigenous medicines. Inside, the seats are arranged in a circle, all on the same level.

"There is no hierarchy in terms of how high people are sitting or who's sitting at the front and the back," said Patti Fairfield, executive director of Kenora's Ne-Chee Friendship Centre.

The Kenora Justice Centre is one of four justice centres the Ontario government committed to building in 2019, the others in London and Toronto. It opened this February in a downtown building owned by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory.

Justice centres are designed as an alternative place for justice within a community setting rather than a traditional courthouse, where people have access to wrap-around support for things like housing, health care and employment.

These spaces focus on restorative justice, which means helping to rehabilitate offenders by considering the root causes behind the behaviours that led them to the justice system in the first place. They also address how their actions have impacted their community, according to a 2019 press release from the provincial attorney general.

"In many Ontario communities, we see a revolving door of repeat offenders struggling with poverty, mental health issues, addictions, lack of secure housing and unemployment," said Attorney General Doug Downey in a more recent news release when the Kenora Justice Centre opened.

"The Kenora Justice Centre will offer community supports to address these challenges, hold individuals accountable, reduce the likelihood of future contact with the justice system, and help victims and communities heal from the effects of crime," he said.

Holistic approach to healing

The Ne-Chee Friendship Centre runs an Indigenous Courtwork Program, which assists people in navigating the court system, and an Indigenous Community Justice Program, where Indigenous offenders diverted from the mainstream court system are supported in developing a healing plan.

Providing this expertise through an Indigenous lens, Fairfield said the Friendship Centre was involved in designing the Justice Centre from the start, helping to make it less intimidating than a traditional court setting.

"There's usually trauma involved, or there's underlying reasons why somebody commits a crime, so that restorative justice piece is looking at the core cause of what caused them to take a different path in life that maybe isn't so great, and be able to work with them from that," she said.

Justice centres are also intended to address the disproportionate number of Indigenous people incarcerated in Canada.

Indigenous adults accounted for about one-third of all adult admissions to provincial and territorial and federal custody, while representing about five per cent of Canada's adult population in 2020, according to Statistics Canada.

Indigenous people made up half of youth admissions to custody in 2020/2021, while representing about eight per cent of the country's youth population, Statistics Canada reports.

"We know that so many involved in the justice [system] are Indigenous, so to be able to have a space like this, that comes from that Indigenous perspective and the culture and looking at it [with] such a holistic approach and incorporating all of that, I think it's going to make a difference," Fairfield said.

"The hope is that we will not see the same people coming through and then they will not become adult offenders."

For the time being, the Kenora Justice Centre is focusing on court cases involving people aged 12 through 24.

Kenora OPP detachment commander Jeffrey Duggan said the northwestern Ontario city sees a high volume of court cases involving young people, and said he hopes the centre will help divert youth from the justice system before they re-offend.

"Here, there's an opportunity to slow down and say, what does this person actually need? Do they need housing? Do they need social support? Do they need something else, a training program or a school?" he said in an interview with CBC News.

A space for community collaboration

In a city experiencing what many are calling a crisis of homelessness and addiction, the Kenora Justice Centre has the potential to play a key role in creating better outcomes for the city's most vulnerable, said Henry Wall, chief administrative officer of the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB).

KDSB has an office at the Justice Centre, where caseworkers provide on-site support for housing, social assistance and child care. Having an accessible hub where representatives from several agencies can collaborate is a game-changer, Wall said.

"It's a means to actually breaking down silos between organizations, that we actually work as a collective," he said.

"Kenora is actually a community that is resource-rich … and I think part of where we're at now is we need to actually, as community organizations, do a much better job at working together."

At the Justice Centre's open house in March, several organizations came together in one room, including the Canadian Mental Health Association, Northwest Community Legal Clinic, Northwestern Ontario FASD Diagnostic Clinic, Kenora Association for Community Living, and several others.

These groups often serve the same pool of clients, but when they work in silos rather than share resources, "that's when people fall between cracks," said Wall.

About 100 people are estimated to be homeless in Kenora. People going through the courts are often either separated from their home communities — leaving them with no housing or social support — or they lack housing to begin with, making it hard for them to attend court appearances, said Wall.

Oftentimes, after serving their sentence, people are "released into a state of homelessness," which Wall described as a "very immoral way to support people."

"I think part of the work of the Justice Centre is changing that narrative, that our jail should not be part of the housing continuum. Homes should be part of that housing continuum with different levels of support," he said.

While housing projects are underway in Kenora to create more spaces, Wall said he finds hope in having community partners working together under one roof to provide a better continuum of support for at-risk individuals.

"Poverty, the child welfare system, lack of housing — that is pushing our young people into the justice system," said Wall.

"I think this is a way to start undoing all those harms that are taking place."