Security boost coming to Kenora, Ont., jail

Upgrades are coming to the Kenora Jail, which are intended to increase safety for correctional officers at the facility, the provincial government said Friday.

Among the changes are improvements to the jail's infrastructure, such as improved lighting, cameras, doors and locks.

But the province also announced plans to take steps to improve communication between corrections staff and police services to allow them to share information about gangs and other potential threats within the jail.

Also announced was a change to procedures at the jail, including having more staff present when doors are unlocked or medical assistance is being provided.

"We are committed to taking immediate action to address the issues at the Kenora Jail that have had an impact on the safety of correctional officers," Kenora MPP Greg Rickford said in a statement. "[Friday's] announcement of a plan to increase security at the jail reverses that trend and will improve the safety of our frontline correctional officers."

A corrections officer at the Kenora Jail was taken hostage by inmates there in September 2018. He was released later the same day.

On Friday, the province also announced plans to recruit a field intelligence officer to collect information on potential threats.

The province also announced it would purchase new, specialized equipment for the Institutional Crisis Intervention Team.

No timeline or cost estimates were included in Friday's announcement.