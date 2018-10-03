Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., have laid a variety of charges against seven men after a hostage-taking at the Kenora Jail in September.

The seven people charged are:

Patrick Kanate, 27, from North Caribou Lake First Nation;

Waylon Morton, 35, from Dryden;

Ryan Nickel, 31, from Dryden;

Travis Polkinghorne, 27, from Wabigoon;

Joshua Pitchenese, 27, from Wabigoon Lake First Nation;

Garnet Sumner, 30, from Peguis First Nation, Man.;

Drayson Waswa, 19, from Sioux Lookout.

All seven face the same charges, including hostage-taking, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, disarming a peace officer, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and various weapons possession offences.

Ontario's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said that a guard was taken hostage on Sept. 14, by inmates and was held for several hours, prompting officials to deploy crisis-intervention teams and negotiators to the facility.

After the officer was released, the corrections ministry said the guard was taken to hospital to be treated. The officer was then released and is reportedly recovering at home.