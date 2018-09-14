Guard taken hostage at Kenora, Ont., jail, ministry confirms

A correctional officer at the Kenora, Ont., jail has been taken hostage by inmates, the province's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services has confirmed.

The hostage-taking happened Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Greg Flood said in a statement the ministry is deploying crisis-intervention teams and negotiators, to the jail.

"Efforts are underway to find a peaceful resolution to the situation," Flood stated.

Flood added that there's no threat to the community, as the "situation is contained within the secure part of the Kenora jail."

No other details were immediately provided.