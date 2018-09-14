Skip to Main Content
Guard taken hostage at Kenora, Ont., jail, ministry confirms

A correctional officer at the Kenora, Ont., jail has been taken hostage by inmates, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services spokesman confirmed Friday.

Institutional Crisis Intervention Teams, negotiators, have been deployed

A correctional officer taken hostage by inmates at the Kenora, Ont., jail was released early Friday evening.

The hostage-taking happened Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Greg Flood said in a statement the ministry is deploying crisis-intervention teams and negotiators, to the jail.

"Efforts are underway to find a peaceful resolution to the situation," Flood stated.

Flood added that there's no threat to the community, as the "situation is contained within the secure part of the Kenora jail."

No other details were immediately provided.

