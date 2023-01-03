Christmas is over, but some Kenora, Ont., residents say they still have presents in the mail

While Christmas has come and gone, some residents in Kenora, Ont., say they're still waiting on presents they ordered on Black Friday.

Allison Charlebois said she bought many Christmas gifts on Amazon on sale at the end of November.

"It was a great place to get everything done in one stop," she told CBC News three days before Christmas. "Most of them said they'd be delivered early December."

She received a notification saying her packages were shipped. Around Dec. 5, she received another notice saying they were in Thunder Bay.

After that, crickets.

"I know everyone's really busy. It's probably the craziest time of year for shipping companies in particular. But I waited and waited, and eventually, I got a refund from Amazon," said Charlebois.

Between Dec. 19 and 20, she received a notification saying her parcels were delivered in Thunder Bay, while she lives in Kenora.

She had to repurchase many of her Christmas presents in store at full price.

At this point, Charlebois says she's hesitant to order from Amazon again if Intelcom will be delivering her packages.

On Dec. 29, Charlebois said, she received the package she was waiting on, but the box was wide open with items missing from it.

Allison Charlebois of Kenora says she didn't receive a package she ordered on Amazon on Black Friday until Dec. 29. She says it was delivered by Intelcom and the box arrived opened, with items missing from it. (Submitted by Allison Charlebois)

"I'm not looking for monetary reimbursement, but some acknowledgment that this is wrong and horrible, and especially at Christmas, would be a good accountability on their end," she said.

Many others have shared similar stories of shipping delays from Intelcom on a Facebook group called Kenora Moms.

Connie McNeish sent an email to CBC News on Dec. 23 saying she also experienced problems with her Amazon packages.

"Two packages were received well after the expected date. The third package (the big package with the majority of my purchase) was delivered to 'Brandon Station' and declared lost," McNeish wrote on Dec. 29.

Intelcom communications manager Dominic Simard submitted a statement to CBC News on Dec. 29 in response to residents' complaints.

"Intelcom annually oversees the successful delivery of tens of millions of packages through its network of 70+ stations located all across Canada. During [the] holiday season, our operations and those of our partners can be widely impacted by the weather. Coupled with the labour shortage that is affecting all of the economy, these difficult conditions made it complicated for our partner responsible for the Kenora area to operate at full capacity. We are confident that everything will soon be back to normal," it said.

"Customers looking for support can visit www.intelcom.ca or contact our Customer Experience Center by phone at 1-833-622-1570."

There has been confusion locally surrounding who delivers which packages. Amazon packages were previously delivered in Kenora by carriers like UPS, Canada Post and Purolator. Then, at the end of November, Intelcom took over Amazon deliveries locally.

Intelcom's local agent is Tec Truck Services, which also handles UPS deliveries.

K-Sports Marine (Kenora Powersports), a boat dealership in Kenora, previously also distributed UPS packages in the city. However, on Dec. 19, it posted on Facebook that it was temporarily ceasing operations as a UPS agent, but it will continue to be the local distributor for Purolator.

"K-Sports Marine strives for excellent customer service and we feel that various circumstances prevent us from being able to assist UPS customers in an efficient manner," said the Facebook post.

Tec Truck Services is based in Winnipeg, but has a property in Kenora at 1785 Railway St.

In her quest to find her missing personalized Christmas cards she ordered from Vistaprint — they were to be shipped by UPS — Kenora resident Kelly McDougall said her husband drove to a property on Darlington Drive where he was told he might find them. Packages were seen outside in the snow and items labelled as needing to be refrigerated were on the ground, she said.

Kelly McDougall of Kenora, Ont. says her husband drove to the sea can on the outskirts of town where Intelcom is operating. A photo he took appears to show packages left outside in the snow. (Submitted by Kelly McDougall)

While Vistaprint sent McDougall a new batch of cards for free, they didn't arrive in time for Christmas. She received one of the orders on Monday (Jan. 2) and was refunded.

"I think almost everyone in my family [brother, mom, sister-in-law] who tried to get items delivered here had at least one package not arrive anywhere close to on time, or at all," McDougall told CBC News.

Simran Singh, director of operations for Tec Truck, said the company has been in Kenora for seven years. He said the weather this holiday season played a big role in parcel delays. Amazon packages come from the central warehouse in Mississauga, about 2,000 kilometres away. Disruptions like traffic collisions and snowstorms along the way all add up, he said.

"When a customer tracks a package online, they see that it's in Thunder Bay, or it's in Dryden or it's in Kenora, while the package is just being shipped out of the distribution centre," Singh told CBC News on Tuesday. "The delays on roads, they're not accounted into that."

The packages are brought to Thunder Bay to be sorted before being shipped to Kenora. Tec Truck currently has trailers and a sea can at its Kenora property, but plans are underway to begin building a large cross-dock facility this summer.

McDougall says her husband found packages to be delivered by Intelcom left on the ground inside a sea can they operate out of on the outskirts of town. A photo he took appears to show a package that requires refrigeration and was left on the floor. (Submitted by Kelly McDougall)

When that's up and running, parcels can be sorted and picked up locally, he said, though the company's preference is to deliver to people's doors as much as possible.

As for McDougall's photo of packages in the snow, Singh said these would have been in the process of being loaded onto trucks.

"We store everything in our trailers, but we load outside," he explained. "There's never a package that is left outside. The only time the packages go from the trailer to the van — that's when they're outside, and that's in the loading process."

Like everyone else, Tec Truck Services is experiencing staffing shortages, though when needed, extra resources can be brought in from Winnipeg. Over Christmastime, two drivers stayed in a hotel in Kenora to get as many deliveries done as possible, said Singh.

As of Tuesday, he said, the backlog of Kenora deliveries had been cleared.

"I would like to apologize for people who did not get their packages on time. This could have been for factors that were beyond our control, but we strive to offer the best service we can and we will continue doing that," said Singh.

He added he's excited to streamline services in Kenora once the new facility is built, and it will also bring employment opportunities to the region.