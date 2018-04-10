Lake of the Woods ice pilot getting help with blog this spring

The ice pilot is grounded this spring

Tim Armstrong is a professional pilot based in Kenora,Ont. Since 2003, Armstrong has taken aerial photographs of Lake of the Woods so campers, boaters and cottage-owners can monitor the conditions of the lake as it thaws.

He takes the pictures while working for an air taxi company, transporting passengers all over northern Ontario.

What began as a handful of emails to friends about what he was seeing as he flew over the lake has grown into a popular blog with over 3000 followers.

However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstrong is not flying at the moment, and for the first time since he began his flying career, he won't be able to chronicle the ice on Lake of the Woods from the air.

Pilot friends helping him maintain blog

Luckily, he is getting a little help from his pilot friends, who have contributed in the past, to keep the site updated as much as possible.

"I've been with it from the start, and people have chipped in, but now they are carrying it without me," he said. "Of course the airline guys can't help, because most of them are laid off."

Armstrong however is still gathering information on the ice situation from his usual sources, and continuing to put that on the blog.

'Ice is still pretty solid'

"It's still early days here in Kenora , and the ice is still pretty solid," he said. "I had a friend out ice fishing and he had three feet of solid ice where he was. But then the very next day a layer of slush formed up when we had 11 degrees Celsius."

Armstrong said he will miss checking his normal spots from air where the ice starts breaking up. He said the places with heavy current generally open early, and he would make an effort to fly near them.

Armstrong said despite being grounded, he will do his best to keep the popular blog going and updated as much as possible.

"It will be less coverage than before," he said. "Last year I did it almost every day, this year I am shooting for one a week. So far I am winning, but we will see."