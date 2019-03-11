A planned new housing facility for Indigenous people who are experiencing chronic homelessness in Kenora, Ont., received a provincial funding boost of more than $4 million on Monday.

Minister of municipal affairs and housing, Steve Clark and minister of Indigenous affairs and MPP for Kenora–Rainy River, Greg Rickford, announced $4.5 million in funding to "help build a new housing facility for Indigenous people" in the northwestern Ontario city.

The facility will house up to 30 Indigenous people who experience chronic homelessness and will offer programs for those struggling with addictions, the province stated in a written release on Monday,

"This new facility does more than just put a roof over people's heads, it offers the supports for those struggling with addiction and an opportunity to thrive," Clark said in Monday's release.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services will build and operate the facility, including the supportive housing program.

"Providing better access to housing and support services will make a real difference for Indigenous peoples living in Kenora," Rickford said. "Indigenous communities deserve the same opportunities that all Ontarians have come to expect."