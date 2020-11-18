Kenora hospital officials awaiting more details on northwestern Ontario patient restrictions in Manitoba

The head of Kenora's hospital is waiting for more information on how health care restrictions in Manitoba will affect patients from northwestern Ontario.

With surging COVID-19 case numbers and increasing demand on hospitals, Manitoba health officials informed northwestern Ontario health care providers on Monday that transfers and referrals of patients to Manitoba facilities will be restricted.

Ray Racette, the president and chief executive officer of the Lake of the Woods District Hospital, said he is involved in ongoing discussions, but other than that announcement there isn't a lot of specific information about what will change.

"We're not the ones actually defining that service access," Racette said during a Tuesday morning update with regional reporters.

"It's Manitoba. They're going to be the ones making those decisions and I'm sure they'll be making them as fast as they can, now that this announcement has come out of the ministry in Manitoba."

The Ontario and Manitoba provincial governments have agreements allowing people living in the western portion of northwestern Ontario to access medical services in Manitoba, with referrals frequently made to providers in Winnipeg.

Racette said he is hoping to have more clarity from Manitoba within the next week.

As well, he is also planning to meet and have conversations with Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials about what types of services could be available at that facility.

"A lot of those questions are still not answered," Racette said. "Thunder Bay does have certainly more capacity than we have here [in Kenora] but it also doesn't have the full range of services that Winnipeg has."

Racette said it's important for providers, including physicians and emergency ambulance services, to know where patients should be going for care.

"They're going to want to know where they can send somebody," Racette said. "That would be a key nervous moment for them if they don't know where somebody should go for service and they have to refer the patient somewhere."