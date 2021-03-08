10 patients in Kenora hospital test positive for COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital has grown to at least 10 patients testing positive.

Officials with the Kenora hospital announced on Sunday that the outbreak was first declared one day earlier with two initial cases.

Hospital officials said an isolated COVID-19 ward has been established to try to limit the risk of further spread. The Northwestern Health Unit is also involved to try to determine the source of the outbreak, officials added.

The hospital has suspended all non-essential and elective outpatient services for 14 days, but essential services like chemotherapy and dialysis will continue. The Morningstar Centre and the community mental health and addiction programs, which are external to the hospital, will also continue.

Hospital staff are being tested on site and through the All Nations Health Partners COVID-19 assessment centre.

Visitor restrictions had already been implemented, with limited exemptions for patients at end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.