Lake of the Woods hospital prepared for COVID-19 surge: CEO

The CEO of Kenora's Lake of the Woods District Hospital says the facility is ready for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.

During a media briefing on Friday, Ray Racette said no reduction in services at the hospital is planned.

"We're looking at increasing our capacity to handle COVID-19 patients," he said. "We do know how to increase our intensive care unit beds if we need to do that."

"We have a lot of ventilator capacity," Racette said. "We feel that we could handle the surge when it comes."

Arrangements have also been made to transfer patients to other health care facilities if required, he said.

Racette said some new restrictions have been put in place at the hospital, as well.

Visitors and staff will now be asked whether they've left northwestern Ontario in the last seven days; if they have, they'll be required to self-isolate for seven days before being allowed into the hospital, Racette said.

"Within the seven days, 90 per cent of people will show symptoms," he said.

Racette said the Northwestern Health Unit will now provide a bit more information when reporting new cases of COVID-19 in its service area; specifically, the health unit will include whether an individual with COVID-19 has been hospitalized.