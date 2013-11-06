Updated Kenora district homelessness plan draws lessons from first homeless count

The Kenora District Services Board has updated its 10-year Housing and Homelessness Plan for the first time since it launched its homeless count in 2018.

The updated document sets out nine priorities, including developing transitional housing solutions for homeless people, increasing the housing supply, addressing the needs of priority groups such as Indigenous people and those escaping violence and understanding the changing demographics in the community.

The goal is nothing short of ending homelessness, said Henry Wall, the KDSB's chief administrative officer.

"I know it sounds too pie-in-the-sky, but I can tell you that it is possible to end homelessness in northern Ontario. We've been really aggressive in the community of Red Lake … and we are as close as you can get to ending homelessness in one of our municipalities. And so we're demonstrating it's possible."

A surge in demand for affordable housing

That said, Kenora district has seen a surge in demand for affordable housing, Wall said. Back when the plan was written in 2014, there were around 400 households on the wait list for affordable housing. Now the number is closer to 1,400, he said. Seniors can wait one to two years for a home. Non-seniors looking for a bachelor or one bedroom apartment can wait years.

The district's first ever homeless count in 2018 identified 393 homeless people in the district, 90 per cent of whom were Indigenous.

"We learned a lot in terms of things and areas that we should really be paying attention to," Wall said of the survey. "And a big one … is partnerships, and partnerships in the spirit of reconciliation and working hand in hand with our Indigenous communities and our First Nation partners."

Another big issue the district needs to address is the gaps in its housing supply, he added.

"Our correctional system has become part of our housing continuum," Wall said.

Nearly one in five homeless people surveyed during the 2018 study were incarcerated in the Kenora jail, he said.

By under investing in housing stock in the region, society is punishing people who are struggling with mental health issues and addictions, he added. Instead of beefing up the correctional system, society needs to focus on providing people with housing and supports.

Kenora is in a relatively good position to finance new housing, Wall said, because the mortgages on existing units are nearly paid off. The board is also working with municipal non-profit housing providers on combining housing stocks, in order to reduce operational costs and pool equity so as to use debt-financing to supplement government funding for new investments.