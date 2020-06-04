A community group in Kenora, Ont. is hoping an ambitious new project will make a big difference, by connecting members of the city's homeless population with opportunities for work.

The pilot project, which aims to connect those eager to work with odd-jobs in and around the city, will officially launch on Thursday. It's being spearheaded by a grassroots, online group known as Compassionate Kenora.

"[The group] came into existence a year ago when I sort of recognized that there was a lot of fear mongering and hate speech, certainly in social media, towards some of the more vulnerable populations especially in Kenora's downtown core; in particular those who are homeless or under housed," said Dr. Jonny Grek, a physician who works with the city's homeless population, and is a driving force behind the group.

"We created the group as a way of trying to gather together people who are like-minded – interested in compassionate, open-minded, progressive ideas as to how to how to help those people have their own voice."

As the group grew, so did his recognition that those experiencing homelessness were in need of more than healthcare services, Grek said, adding that people also need meaningful work to thrive.

The pilot project began as a collaboration with a local contractor, who was enthusiastic about giving people those opportunities, and has been instrumental in getting the project off the ground, Grek explained.

He said they've also received support from several other community organizations, including the Ne-Chee Friendship Centre.

Now, the goal is to build broader community support for the project, especially within the city's downtown business community.

Grek said they're hoping local businesses will consider getting in touch when they need help with a job.

"So cleaning up your shop front, dishwashing perhaps," Grek said, adding that they're also looking for broader shows of support, including in the form of letters to help with future funding applications.

"Overall, what we're asking for is [for the community] to allow us to do this," he said.

"There has been historically – and it's getting better – but there's been historically a bit of a divide in the downtown core of Kenora between businesses and those that are homeless effectively. And it's getting better. So we're trying to just bridge that gap a little bit."

Jobs will be assessed, volunteers sought

Grek explained that in practical terms, the program will work by asking community members to get in touch with a coordinator when they have a potential job. The potential employer will then be put in touch with a contractor who will assess whether the work and work site are a good fit for the program.

"So for example one job that had come in was yard work and clean up after some contractors had been in and done some work of their own and that was entirely appropriate," he said.

"But there was another piece which was cleaning up ... empty alcohol bottles and cans to take to the recycling. Which, when we're talking about some people who are either in recovery or are still in active drug use we didn't feel that that was an appropriate step."

Once the work has been assessed, he said, offers of work will be made through the Kenora Fellowship Centre, and people will have the opportunity to volunteer to take on a shift. Things like transportation and equipment will be provided.

Ahead of its official launch, Grek said the program has already been quietly underway for several weeks, and so far, four people have taken part.

Reaction has been gratifying, he said. In particular, he was struck by the outpouring of support for one worker, after he was profiled in a local news article.

"And he he started crying actually with the support that he's been getting and considering this guy has struggled with addiction ... He's homeless as well.

"To see such a reaction and how people are praising him for some really really good works shows that not only is this meaningful work for him but it's also meaningful work for the community."

Grek said the enthusiasm he's encountered so far has convinced him that "the time is right," for the program to succeed.