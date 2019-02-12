A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Kenora, Ont., has been re-opened after a collision involving multiple vehicles on Monday afternoon, OPP told CBC News.

Officers were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11 about a fatal, three vehicle collision on Highway 17 and Highway 596 junction.

Police told CBC News that the victim was a 38-year-old woman from Buchanan, Saskatchewan.

According to the OPP media relations officer Laurie Harkof, the 38-year-old was driving west in a sedan on the Bypass when the collision happened at the junction of Highway 596.

The two other vehicles involved were a semi-trailer and a pick-up truck.

OPP said they are not releasing the identity of the victim until they've notified the family.

No other details have been released on the nature of the collision.

Police said Highway 17A was closed overnight but was re-opened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.