Kenora bypass highway to fully reopen late Friday after being blocked by large rock mass

Ministry of Transportation officials expect Highway 17A in the Kenora area to fully reopen later today after a large rock mass ended up on the roadway during planned blasting.

Ministry officials said the Kenora bypass route had already been closed due to scheduled work to remove rock in the area on Thursday, when a boulder adjacent to the excavation site slid onto the highway.

No workers were injured, ministry officials added.

The rock mass had a volume of about 400 cubic metres, and crews have been working to blast it to a more manageable size to allow for its removal.

The highway reopened to one lane of traffic later Thursday, with both directions expected to move late Friday.

While the highway was closed, provincial police had been involved in assisting with directing traffic on the alternate route through Kenora.