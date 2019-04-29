Sass Jordan, Coleman Hell taking Kenora Harbourfest stage

Some legendary Canadian rockers will take the stage at this year's Harbourfest in Kenora, Ont..

Six performers are scheduled to take the stage under Kenora's Whitecap Pavilion during this year's event, which will run from Aug. 2-4.

Things will kick off at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2, with a performance by Thunder Bay's own Coleman Hell.

He'll be followed at 11:15 p.m. by Grandson, a 23-year-old alternative artist from Toronto.

Saturday, Aug. 3 has been designated Classic Rock Night, with Sass Jordan taking the stage at 9:15 p.m., and Harlequin scheduled to perform two hours later.

Finally, Sunday, Aug. 4 is Country Night at Harbourfest, with Don Amero performing at 9:15 p.m.

He'll be followed by Petric at 11:15 p.m.

Habourfest will also include family activities during daytime hours, but details have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the musical performances are available via the Harbourfest website.