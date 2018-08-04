Skip to Main Content
Serena Ryder, Three Days Grace headline Kenora's Harbourfest

Harbourfest is bringing some musical heavy-hitters to Kenora's harbourfront this weekend.

Festival runs Aug. 4 and 5 at Kenora's harbourfront area

Serena Ryder will perform at Kenora's Harbourfest on Saturday night at 11:15 p.m. Also performing at this year's festival are Moon vs. Sun, Buckcherry, and Three Days Grace.

Serena Ryder will headline Saturday night's event, performing on the Harbourfest Stage at 11:15 p.m.

She'll be preceded by Moon vs. Son, a duo made up of Juno-winning Canadian musicians Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida (of Our Lady Peace), who perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will see rockers Buckcherry hit the stage at 9 p.m., and they'll be followed by Three Days Grace at 11:15 p.m.

But as strong as the lineup is, Harbourfest is more than music.

Days on the harbourfront will feature a variety of family entertainment, including appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Marshall from Paw Patrol, Moana and Ariel, and superheroes Thor and Spider-Man.

There will be face painting, caricatures, henna tattoos, a wooden boat parade, and the Piston Ring Carfest as well.

 A farmers market will run during the day on Saturday and Sunday, and a fireworks display will help close things out on Sunday night.

For more information, visit the Harbourfest website.

