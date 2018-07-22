Male in custody after Kenora gunshots: OPP

A male was taken into custody Friday after OPP responded to reports of gunshots in Kenora.

The incident occurred just before noon. OPP were called to the Kirkpatrick Avenue area of Kenora with reports of a firearm being discharged.

OPP officers, as well as members of the OPP's Emergency Response Team and K-9 Unit, attended, and a male was taken into custody.

No other details were provided by OPP, who say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 807-548-5534, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.