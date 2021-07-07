Kenora marks start of reopening with new campaign to boost tourism

After a pandemic slowdown, Kenora is ready for its business community to kick back into gear and welcome the return of visitors.

Last week, the northwestern Ontario city announced a summer reopening campaign, titled Glad You Are Here, to encourage people to return to Kenora for shopping and dining, as well as "revive the hustle and bustle" of the Harbourtown Centre.

The city has approved free parking for the month of July in Harbourtown Centre and has provided support to restaurants to offer outdoor dining through the pop-up patio program. There will also be main street market events in July and August.

Adam Smith, the city's director of development services, said the campaign is part of Kenora's economic recovery plan and has been in motion since Ontario's reopening.

"I think the benefit that we had this year was the understanding [of] what worked and what maybe didn't work the previous year, just in terms of facilitating different opportunities for businesses and also for residents and our seasonal residents and tourists," said Smith.

"We streamlined our approval processes for pop-up patios. So for many businesses that access that program, the license occupation program with the previous year was very much quick to renew their approvals for the summertime season."

As for the campaign, Smith said it's meant to relay positive messaging to a variety of groups around the area. The seasonal residents and tourists are a huge part of the city's economy, and the messaging is to ensure them, and anyone else, they're welcome, he said.

"It's an exciting time when we can officially welcome everyone to our community," said Mayor Daniel Reynard in a news release.

Smith said even after this year, the city plans to continue doing initiatives like this and to look at "innovative ways" to improve the downtown and throughout the community.

As for Smith personally, he's excited for the reopening and relieved to see the plans are moving along nicely.

"We're excited to have our seasonal residents back, excited to have the tourism activities… in our community start to come back and to see just members of the local community as well."