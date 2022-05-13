Kenora issues evacuation notice as spring flooding drenches northwestern Ontario

Officials in Kenora, Ont., have issued an evacuation notice for residents in flood zones as high waters continue to threaten homes and infrastructure.

"As water levels continue to rise, there is no way to accurately predict how quickly roads can become unsafe and impassable," the city said in a statement Friday.

Kenora is one of several communities in northwestern Ontario seeing high water amid serious spring flooding happening across Canada. Flooding has also been reported in the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Manitoba.

The Lake of the Woods and Winnipeg River systems are higher than in 95 per cent of the years water levels have been tracked, according to the city.

"The outlook for the weeks to come is that the Lake of the Woods will continue to rise until local tributaries drop significantly," the evacuation notice said. "The Winnipeg River level in Ontario will rise with the lake level and there are weeks of high water ahead.

The water is between 30 and 50 centimetres deep in some areas.

Across northwestern Ontario, highways remain closed due to washouts.

Meanwhile, several other communities in northwestern Ontario remain under flood warnings and watches.

Conservation officials reissued a flood warning for Thunder Bay, Neebin, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, O'Conner, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion earlier Friday.

In the Thunder Bay area, little or no rain is in the forecast for nearly a week, giving the area some time to dry out.

