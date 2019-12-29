Skip to Main Content
Man in custody over Kenora, Ont., boathouse fire
Thunder Bay

Man in custody over Kenora, Ont., boathouse fire

Kenora OPP say they've arrested one person in connection with a fire at a boathouse in the city.
CBC News ·
Kenora OPP have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fire at a boathouse. (CBC)

Kenora OPP say they've arrested one person in connection with a fire at a boathouse in the city.

Police said officers were dispatched to the fire in Golf Course Bay at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers were told that a man had started the fire, and then fled into a nearby bush.

OPP officers, the Northwest K-9 Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Ream, and the Crime Unit responded and a 22-year-old suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News