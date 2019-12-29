Man in custody over Kenora, Ont., boathouse fire

Kenora OPP say they've arrested one person in connection with a fire at a boathouse in the city.

Police said officers were dispatched to the fire in Golf Course Bay at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers were told that a man had started the fire, and then fled into a nearby bush.

OPP officers, the Northwest K-9 Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Ream, and the Crime Unit responded and a 22-year-old suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP.