"It's been a challenging week in the northwest region."

That's how Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry fire information officer Chris Marchand summed up the past seven days.

A fire of note remains Kenora 71, he said, which is about 80 kilometres north of Kenora, Ont.

As of noon on July 19, that area became subject to an Emergency Area Order to restrict travel and provide for the safety of people in that area, Marchand said.

The area is relatively remote, he added, with limited road access, but he noted there are some values on the landscape, such as outfitting cabins, that fire crews are protecting with sprinkler units.

North of that fire — and within the Emergency Area Order boundary — is Kenora Fire 77, which was a new start, Marchand said.

An early aerial image of Kenora Fire 71. The fire is located 33 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong and approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Kenora. (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

"That's put on a hundred hectares relatively quickly," he said. "And it's sharing air attack resources with the larger fire to the south. A command team has been assigned to these fires, with a base camp set up at Minaki as a staging area for a full suppression response once the resources are in place."

Marchand said, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 88 active fires in the northwest region, with 15 new confirmed fires.

He said the increase in additional fires means more effort for crews in the field.

"This is coming at a time when we have 23 of our crews and 60 overhead staff deployed to the northeast," said Marchand. "So our resources are certainly at a premium."

Over the past week, Marchand said, fire fighting crews from Saskatchewan, Alberta, the Northwest Territories and the Great Lakes Region of the U.S. flooded into the northwest to help us keep up with the fire load.

"With 54 fires declared out over the last four days, I think that speaks volumes about the hard work being done by our staff and our guest fire fighters," he said.

Several fires in the Red Lake area have put on significant growth over the past 24 to 48 hours.

Woodland Caribou Provincial Park currently has 13 fires within its boundaries, and Marchand said a few of those fires merged in the past 24 hours as they "put on some size."

The fire hazard remains high across most of the region, Marchand said, with pockets of extreme hazard around Red Lake and Kenora.

The far north is showing low to moderate hazard.

"We would remind the public to be very cautious with any outdoor fires in this time of strain on our resources," he said. "Human caused fires would just be an additional stress on the system."