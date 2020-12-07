Kenora Fellowship Centre gets cold weather clothing

There are a lot of people in Kenora,Ont., who are a little warmer this week thanks to items collected during a fall clothing drive.

This past November, an outfitting business based in Sioux Narrows, Ont., put out the call for unused winter clothing items that could be given to the needy.

Matt Rydberg, of Crawford's Camp, offered to pick up the items or serve as a collection area for donations.

Rydberg said he got the idea for the drive when he was going through winter clothing and realized how much stuff he didn't need or use.

So the clothing drive idea was born.

This past Friday, Dec. 4, the Fellowship Centre in Kenora was the recipient of a large number of donated winter clothing items.

Rydberg said people and small businesses in the community really got behind the drive.

Dozens of items were donated or bought for the drive, including jackets, sweaters, gloves and boots. (photo: Kenora Fellowship Centre/ Facebook )

"The support and help that was shown during these grim times was extremely inspiring," said Rydberg. "We were able to get a lot of warm winter clothing, boots, outerwear, sweaters together for people in need, which was great."

Rydberg said besides the individual donations of clothes, the Copperfin Credit Union approached him to help out financially with the drive.

That money was used to purchase new clothing, jackets, socks, gloves and hats from local small businesses in Nestor Falls and Sioux Narrows. Rydberg said the credit union also donated a gift certificate to buy food for the centre.

.Rydberg said 2020 has been a difficult year for many, but giving the gift of warm clothing to people who are facing a cold, hard winter felt right. He said people at the Kenora Fellowship Centre wasted no time trying the donated items on.

A man at the Kenora Fellowship Centre tries on a pair of warm boots. (photo: Kenora Fellowship Centre/Facebook)

"There were some gentlemen that were going to work that were able to get in some good clothes to stay warm," he said." A lot of people there needed jackets and boots and socks. It definitely put some smiles on some people's faces."