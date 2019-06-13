FedNor boosts Kenora business with $6.6M in funding

The federal government is providing more than $6 million in funding to help Kenora's business sector grow.

FedNor announced the funding, which totals $6.6 million, on Friday.

The money will specifically go to support various projects run by three Kenora-area business development organizations:

$2.5 million for the Lake of the Woods Business Incentive Corporation, which will go toward helping small- and medium-sized businesses with access to capital, and business counselling services.

$2.25 million for the Chukuni Communities Development Corporation, which will support business recovery, access to capital, and business development services.

About $1.8 million for Patricia Area Community Endeavours, to accelerate business development and growth in the region, and hire a program coordinator to launch three new business programs that will offer mentorship, remote work transitions, and business incubator services for entrepreneurs.

In a media release, FedNor said the funding is expected to create or maintain more than 1,150 jobs, and support more than 400 businesses.

"Strong local economies rely upon the prosperity and growth of local businesses," said Melanie Joly, the minister of economic development and Minister responsible for FedNor, said in a statement. "In these uncertain times, we want Canadian businesses to know that we have their back."

"We will help our business and community partners adapt to the quickly evolving social and economic realities, and support their efforts to strengthen and grow Northern Ontario's economy and create good jobs."