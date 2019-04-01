Pilot killed, passenger in critical condition after plane crash near Kenora, says OPP

A plane crash on Saturday afternoon north of Kenora, Ont., left the pilot dead and a passenger in critical condition, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On March 30 at around 1:30 p.m., OPP said they received a report of a plane crash at Snowshoe Lake, approximately 63 kilometres north of Kenora.

Police said investigators attended the scene and determined the 65-year-old pilot of the Piper J-3 Club was dead, and the 26-year-old passenger is in hospital in critical condition.

According to a written release on Monday, because of the remoteness of the crash site, the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre was contacted to assist with determining the exact coordinates for emergency responders.

An Ornge helicopter was dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday, with one person being airlifted to hospital in Kenora.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will go to the site and will investigate the cause of the crash.