Pedestrian dies after truck collision Friday in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police say a male pedestrian is dead after a collision Friday involving a truck.

Police received a call Friday night around 7:00 p.m. about a collision at Ninth Street N. and Artillery Way, according to a news release issued Saturday by Kenora OPP.

A pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck, police said. The man was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the Forensic Identification Unit are assisting with the investigation, police said.

They are withholding the identity of the pedestrian until next of kin have been notified.