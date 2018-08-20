Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP respond to fatal single vehicle collision on Monday afternoon
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating a single vehicle collision on Monday afternoon that left one driver dead and three passengers with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP in Kenora are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Wabaseemoong First Nation. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Police said they received a report of a single vehicle roll over in Wabaseemoong First Nation at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

According to a written release on Tuesday, the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

