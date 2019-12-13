Conservative incumbent Eric Melillo re-elected in Kenora

The northwestern Ontario riding of Kenora will stay blue after Conservative incumbent Eric Melillo was re-elected to the House of Commons early Tuesday morning.

Melillo was the Conservative's youngest-ever elected Member of Parliament when he won the riding at 21 years old in 2019.

CBC News projected the win against the NDP's Janine Seymour, who was vying to be the first female and first Indigenous representative elected in the riding.

Seymour was leading by hundreds of votes early on during election night, but as more polling stations began reporting their results shortly after 10:00 p.m. CT, Melillo pulled ahead, quickly building a lead of more than 1,000 votes.

The Conservative candidate also beat a number of other first-time candidates, including Craig Martin with the People's Party, and the Green Party's Remi Rheault. David Bruno, who carried the Liberal banner, had previously run in the 2018 provincial election for the Northern Ontario Party.

The race in Kenora has been historically a tight contest, with the election night victor often winning by a margin of 2000 votes or less.

As of Sunday night, more than 1,900 people from the Kenora riding had requested a mail-in ballot, with about 1,600 already being returned, according to statistics provided by Elections Canada.

But this year's election night was marred by confusion over voter card errors and no election day polling stations in three remote First Nations.

The riding was included in a list by the Assembly of First Nations one of 24 ridings across the country where First Nations voters could decide the outcome of the election, with the AFN saying about one-third of the electors in the riding are First Nations.