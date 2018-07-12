Wrongful dismissal suit proceeds against Kenora District Services Board

A wrongful dismissal suit filed against the Kenora District Services Board will be allowed to proceed to trial following a ruling from a three-judge panel of the Ontario Superior Court.

The court in late June upheld a prior court ruling dismissing the board's request for a summary judgement in the suit.

The case involves the late Thomas Nuttall, who worked for just over nine years as a maintenance, repair, and building custodian at Patricia Plaza, a seniors housing complex in Sioux Lookout, according to the reasons for judgement. Nuttall also lived in the building.

The board fired Nuttall for cause in December of 2014, according to court documents. It told the court it did so because of two incidents: one in which Nuttall assaulted his former girlfriend in his apartment at Patricia Plaza in November 2014 and one in which he assaulted her pregnant daughter in January 2013. The latter incident it said it discovered while investigating the former. Both incidents took place when Nuttall was off duty. The assault on Nuttall's girlfriend's daughter took place while Nuttall was on sick leave receiving treatment for cancer.

Board said it lost faith

Nuttall plead guilty to both assaults, Justice Katherine Swinton wrote, receiving a conditional discharge for one and an absolute discharge for the other.

Nonetheless, the Kenora District Services Board said it had lost trust in Nuttall to perform his duties without causing harm to their other residents and the board's reputation, Swinton wrote.

Nuttall died of cancer after filing his lawsuit, and his estate is continuing the process.

It argues that there was no just cause for dismissal, that "the investigation was flawed and unfair, and the board failed to consider mitigating circumstances relating to the assaults or the respondent's developmental disability, among other considerations," according to the reasons for judgement.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Board to pay costs

In dismissing the board's request for summary judgement, the panel ruled that there were "genuine issues for trial," notably whether the board knew about Nuttall's developmental disability, whether it violated his human rights during its investigation, whether it had taken mitigating factors into account before firing him, and whether it knew about the assault on Nuttall's girlfriend's daughter prior to its 2014 investigation.

"This goes to the issues of condonation and the credibility of the Board's conclusion about the seriousness of the conduct in the circumstances," Swinton wrote.

The board has agreed to pay Nuttall's estate $7,000 in court costs, according to the reasons for judgement.

The Kenora District Services Board declined to comment on the case.

